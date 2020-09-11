Caitlyn Jenner Says She Found Out KUWTK was Ending on Social Media

Looks like members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan felt no need to place a call through to Caitlyn Jenner that the family’s reality TV show, ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ (KUWTK) was coming to an end.

The former patriarch of the family revealed that she found that the show was ending after 14 years on air and 20 seasons via social media like other members of the public.

During an interview with ‘The Morning Show Australia’ on Thursday, September 10, Caitlyn Jenner shared that she was left in the dark and found out on the news.

‘I heard it on the news!’ she said.

‘Nobody called me, I heard it through the media. Was I surprised? No.”

However, the 70-year-old former athlete harbours no hard feelings and went ahead to praise ex-wife, Kris Jenner for such a great show for 14 years and 20 seasons.

‘But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years,’ Caitlyn said.

‘The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long.’

‘But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run.’

‘I wasn’t surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years… I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas.’

Recall that on Tuesday, September 8, Kim Kardashian had issued a statement that the family’s reality TV show was coming to an end. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also followed suit with the announcement.

