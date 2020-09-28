Caitlyn Jenner is Allegedly in Talks to Join Cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner might be getting a peach as news have it that she is in talks to join the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The former Olympian will reportedly make cameo appearances on the show as her friend and roommate, Spohia Hutchins will join the cast.

TMZ reports that Sophia Hutchins sat down with a cast member of the franchise and requested about filling a vacancy and if she does get the slot, Caitlyn Jenner would definitely be seen on the show.

Recall that earlier this year, the transgender had said that she could see herself as part of the Real Housewives franchise given her reality TV background. Well, it looks like she is going to be manifesting that confession some time soon.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

