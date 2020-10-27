Cairo to host CAF Champions League final

Contrary to the earlier reports that Borg El Rabi stadium will host this year CAF Champions League, the Confederation of African Football Association ( CAF) has announced that Cairo international stadium will stage the final.

Africa biggest club football competition was suspended early this year at the quarter-final stage due to outbreak of Coronavirus.

Before the resumption of the competition, consultations were made and countries were allowed to bid for the staging of final, with Cameroon, Tunisia etc coming out to bid before fizzing out.

El Rabi stadium was earlier picked but Africa soccer governing body in the early hours of Tuesday announced Cairo as the venue of the final.

Most successful club in the competition Al Ahly of Egypt has already booked its final ticket and waiting for winner between Raja Casablanca of Morocco and local rival Zamalek of Egypt.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

