Caf President, Ahmad, Released in France

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, was on Friday released in France without charge.

Ahmad was arrested in Marseille by French authorities over his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal.

The city’s prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said Ahmad, who was in France for the FIFA Congress held Wednesday, was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

The Caf boss travelled to France after presiding over an emergency meeting that led to the extraordinary cancellation of this year’s Caf Champions League final.

Esperance of Tunisia had been declared winners of the competition in controversial circumstances that saw Wydad Casablanca players abandon the match.

Their victory was however upturned after review with a new date to be announced for a replay.