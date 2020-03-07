CAF Champions League: Zamalek eliminate holders Esperance

Esperance de Tunis edged out Zamalek 1-0 in the CAF Champions League quarterfinal second-leg match at the Stade Olympique de Radès on Friday night, but it was not enough as the Egyptians advance on a 3-2 on aggregate win.

The defending champions Esperance were keen to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first-leg encounter which was played in Cairo.

They got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock just five minutes into the match through Billel Bensaha.

Mahmoud Alaa was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box and Bensaha scored from the spot-kick to make it 1-0 to Esperance.

The Blood and Gold then pushed for their second goal, but they were frustrated by the White Knights’ defence.

The score was 1-0 to Esperance at the interval with Zamalek leading 3-2 on aggregate.

Eight-time champions Al-Ahly visit former winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa later today, while Raja Casablanca travel to Mubumbashi to take on TP Mazembe.