Caf Champions League: Mazembe, Sundowns reach quarterfinals

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Caf Champions League: Mazembe, Sundowns reach quarterfinals

South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe survived scares on Saturday to become the first qualifiers for the CAF Champions League quarterfinals.

Five-time champions Mazembe fell behind after eight minutes against Primeiro Agosto of Angola in Lubumbashi and did not take the lead until midway through the second half in a 2-1 win.

Former champions Sundowns also won 2-1 after USM Alger of Algeria wasted a late chance to level in Pretoria when a Mohamed Meftah penalty struck the woodwork.

Defending champions Esperance of Tunisia are also close to a last-eight berth after stretching an unbeaten Champions League run to 18 matches by beating V Club of DR Congo 2-0 in Kinshasa.

Fellow Tunisian club Etoile Sahel came from behind to overcome Al Hilal of Sudan 2-1 in Omdurman and Petro Luanda of Angola and Wydad Casablanca drew 2-2 in Luanda.

Platinum of Zimbabwe, the only club without a point going into matchday four, held record eight-time champions Al Ahly of Egypt 1-1 in Bulawayo.

The weekend results mean the eight seeded clubs are well placed to reach the quarterfinals with two matchdays to come in the elite African club competition.

,

Related Posts

Serena ends 3-year title drought with Auckland win

January 12, 2020

Barca set to announce Xavi as Coach

January 12, 2020

Premier League: Liverpool edge Spurs to close in on Title

January 11, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *