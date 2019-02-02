Caf Champions League: Mazembe Put 8 past Club Africain, Lobi Fall at Home

TP Mazembe crushed Tunisian visitors Club Africain 8-0 Saturday to achieve a record winning margin for a CAF Champions League group match.

The five-time African champions overtook the benchmark set 18 years ago by ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast when they overwhelmed CR Belouizdad of Algeria 7-0 in Abidjan.

Mazembe ran riot in southern city Lubumbashi just 14 days after suffering a three-goal spanking away to surprise Group C pacesetters CS Constantine of Algeria.

The home side netted four times in each half with Kevin Mondeka, Jackson Muleka and veteran Tresor Mputu scoring two each and Mika Miche and Elia Meschak one apiece.

Constantine top the table with six points, Mazembe have three and Club Africain none in a section reduced to three clubs after Ismaily of Egypt were disqualified for crowd violence.

If Mazembe avoid defeat away to former champions Club Africain in Tunis on February 12 they and Constantine will secure quarter-finals places in the elite African club competition.

Wydad Casablanca of Morocco became the first team to win away in Group A with a first-half penalty converted by Mohamed Nahiri earning a 1-0 victory over lacklustre Lobi Stars of Nigeria in Enugu.

The Moroccans had a genuine penalty appeal rejected by the DR Congo referee before Mohamed Ounajem was fouled and Nahiri sent Olufemi Kayode the wrong way on 19 minutes.

Ahmed Tagnaouti of Wydad was the busier goalkeeper and did well to get down and push away a Yaya Kone header before half-time on a scorching afternoon at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad have six points with the South Africans occupying first place on head-to-head records having won 2-1 when the clubs met in Pretoria last month.

ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast and Lobi have three points each and need matchday 4 wins on February 12 against the teams they were beaten by this weekend to get back in contention.

Guinean outfit Horoya AC were rewarded for spending a week in Zimbabwe preparing to play FC Platinum when they won 1-0 thanks to a 51st-minute penalty from Marius Assoko in Bulawayo.

Orlando Pirates of South African and Esperance, who clash later Saturday in Soweto, and Horoya have four points each and Platinum just one.

Record eight-time champions and Group D leaders Ahly will also be in action later Saturday, at home to Simba SC from Tanzania in Mediterranean city Alexandria.