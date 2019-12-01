Caf Champions League: Esperance, Sundowns win; Zamalek crushed

Reigning African champions Esperance de Tunis underlined why they remain one of the favourites to win the 2019/20 CAF Champions League, after they opened their group stage campaign with a 2-0 win away to Raja Casablanca in Morocco in the headline result of Saturday’s action in the continental competition.

The Blood and Gold have gone to the top of Group D ahead of JS Kabylie (who defeated AS Vita 1-0 on Friday) thanks to their win at Stade Mohamed V – secured by goals from Anice Badri and Ibrahim Ouattara.

Saturday’s action began with an afternoon clash in Lubumbashi, where Milutin Sredojevic’s Zamalek got off to a horror start in Group A with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of hosts TP Mazembe. Jackson Muleka (two) and Tresor Mputu shared the goals for the Ravens, who will take huge confidence from this thrashing of the White Knights.

The second Group A match came from Estadio 11 de Novembro, where Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto played to a 1-1 draw with Zambia’s Zesco United.

Group C’s opening game was staged in Blida, Algeria, where USM Alger were held 1-1 by Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Casablanca. The hosts looked set for a narrow win thanks to Abdelkrim Zouari’s early strike, but WAC’s Badi Aouk levelled the game in the 89th minute.

Also on Saturday night, former champs Mamelodi Sundowns took early control of Group C with a 3-0 win over Angola’s Petro de Luanda. Mauricio Affonso, Motjeka Madisha and Sphelele Mkhulise netted for the Brazilians.

The CAF Champions League will continue next weekend with group stage, matchday two fixtures on 6-7 December.