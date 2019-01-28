CAF Adjusts Nations Cup Kickoff Date over Ramadan

The Confederation of African Football said Monday the Africa Cup of Nations will now kick off on June 21 instead of the initially scheduled June 15.

The final was put back six days to July 19 after a request from a group of predominantly Muslim North African nations.

Some of Africa’s biggest stars that will be participating at the event – including Egypt’s Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and his Senegalese club mate, winger Sadio Mane – are Muslims.

This year, Ramadan ends on June 4 and the move by CAF gives Muslim players – who abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset during the period – nearly a week extra to prepare for Africa’s top tournament.

This is the first year the African Cup will be held in June and July, coinciding with the European leagues’ off-season and falling in line with other major tournaments like the World Cup and European Championship. This is also the first year the African Nations Cup will be increased from 16 to 24 teams.

CAF confirmed April 12 as the date for the tournament draw, which will take place in front of the Sphinx and the pyramids in Giza.

Fourteen countries have already qualified for the showpiece event, including Madagascar and Mauritania whom will be making their tournament debut.