Cable Vandal Electrocuted to Death in Anambra

A suspected cable vandal met a tragic end on Sunday as he got electrocuted while attempting to vandalize armoured cable at Ezinifite, Aguata local government area of Anambra state.

Sources say the yet to be identified vandal was attempting to remove the armoured cable when the wire unexpectedly exploded and electrocuted him in the process.

The transformers’ installation belongs to the Enugu Electricity Distributions Company (EEDC.)

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect died on the spot.

“At about 7:am today, there was a report at Aguata Police Station through the vigilante commander Ezinifite that a suspected cable vandal whose identity is yet to be ascertained wanted to vandalize one of their EEDC transformer installation at Ezinifite,” Mohammed said.

“But luck ran out of him as the armoured cable he was trying to steal exploded and electrocuted him instantly.

“Police patrol team led by the DPO Aguata division SP Ayeni Oluwadare visited the scene of the incident and rushed the victim to the General hospital Aguata were he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor.

“Meanwhile, the EEDC office was contacted, corpse photographed and deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Mohammed added that an investigation had been launched to identify the deceased.