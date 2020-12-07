Buzz at Lekki toll gate as #EndSARS protest resumes

The Lekki toll gate came alive Monday as #EndSARS campaigners converged for the second wave of protests in Lagos State.

With the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which instigated the first wave, attention has now shifted to the demand for an end to insecurity and bad governance in the country.

The protests slated for today was doused by the presence of security operatives at the Lekki toll gate which was the epicentre of the first protests.

Photos on social media show some security vehicles parked by the toll gate while normal activities go unabated.

This is as president Muhammadu Buhari warns that violence will not be tolerated under any guise.

