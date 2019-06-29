Busted! Busola Dakolo is NOT on Twitter

In the wake of the intrigues surrounding the rape allegation by Busola Dakolo, her husband, star singer Timi Dakolo, has announced to the public that she is not on Twitter.

This comes after an unknown individual took to the social media site to impersonate Busola following the rape scandal.

Celebrity photographer Busola has been trending on social media since Friday morning after a video emerged of her accusing Biodun Fatoyimbo, founder of CommonWealth Zion Assembly (COZA), of rape.

Shortly after the story went viral, the handle @busoladakolo was popped up on Twitter, calling on other ‘victims’ of abuse by the celebrity pastor to come out.

The bio of the account which has the picture of Busola reads: “Professional photographer. NYFA alumna Follow my creative page @busoladakoloimages Founder, @skillskitchen A privileged wife and mother.”

Its first tweet was a video of the interview while unsuspecting members of the public were directed to a site to follow developments on the issue.

Hours later, the account asked those who had similar experiences with Fatoyinbo to reach out, assuring them that their identities would not be disclosed.

The account had 2,868 followers as of the time of filing this report.

In a move to alert Twitter users of the activities of the impostor, Busola’s husband took to Twitter on Saturday to unequivocally announce that his wife is not on the social network.

“Hello everyone, My wife busola Dakolo is not on twitter,” he tweeted.

Fatoyimbo denies the allegation levelled against him, even as lawyers and other civil society organisations call on the police to invite him.

The saga continues…

