Busola Dakolo makes ThisDay’s list of 2019 Game Changers

Busola Dakolo has ended the year on a high by clinching a spot on This Day newspaper’s Game Changers of 2019.

It ends a rip-roaring year that’s aw the celebrity photographer file a rape allegation against the senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In the wake of the furore over the damning allegation, Fatoyinbo took a break from the pulpit but returned months later.

Also on the list are heavyweights Burna Boy, Femi Otedola, Anthony Joshua, Aliko Dangote, Aisha Buhari, Omoyele Sowore, Sosoliso crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi among others.

Singer, Timi Dakolo, in a post on Instagram on Sunday night said he was proud of his wife, Busola, for exposing evil even ‘on church pulpit’.

“Dear @busoladakolo I salute you. You are a woman of unexplainable strength and courage. Thank you for having the boldness to expose Evil. You have sounded the alarm to rapists that there is no hiding place for these evil people, not even the church pulpit,” he said.

The singer added:

“Most importantly, you have sprinkled courage and strength to women and men who would never have thought their truth stood a chance, that whenever they gather the strength to speak up, they should. For AWARENESS IS A BIG VICTORY in every way. Now the world knows and can put a face to it. I salute your strength and courage.”