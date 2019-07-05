Busola Dakolo Files Official Complaint Against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Busola Dakolo has taken the next necessary step against the infamous CZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

According to Vanguard, the celebrity photographer has now filed an official complaint with the police, which will help the authorities in facilitating investigations in the long history of alleged sexual misconduct by the preacher.

Dakolo had accused the preacher of multiple rape, and this comes a day after her husband, Timi, shut down the rumours making rounds that the preacher had officiated their wedding. Read all about that here.

Only yesterday, yet another woman granted an interview in which she detailed the assault she allegedly endured at the preacher’s hands.

Now, the police have been officially notified and we can’t wait to see how this pans out.