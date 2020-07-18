Busola Dakolo Celebrates Her Photography Debut on the International Scene

Woman, African and winning! That’s the tagline from Busola Dakolo’s side of the continent.

The mother of three just celebrated her photography debut on the international scene after a picture she took of her daughters made it to Vanity Fair Magazine.

The wife to musician, Timi Dakolo, noted that this brings with it a deep sense of pride and joy as a Nigerian photographer especially because she shared the milestone with her daughters.

Busola Dakolo’s photograph featured in the July/August issue of Vanity Fair London, in the fairy glam collection of renowned international kids luxury brand, Princess Ford.

Busola is especially euphoric given the racial disparity and gender based violence women experience in our part of the world.

Congratulations on this feat, we hope for many more.

