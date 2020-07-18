Busola Dakolo Celebrates Her Photography Debut on the International Scene

Woman, African and winning! That’s the tagline from Busola Dakolo’s side of the continent.
The mother of three just celebrated her photography debut on the international scene after a picture she took of her daughters made it to Vanity Fair Magazine.
The wife to musician, Timi Dakolo, noted that this brings with it a deep sense of pride and joy as a Nigerian photographer especially because she shared the milestone with her daughters.
Busola Dakolo’s photograph featured in the July/August issue of Vanity Fair London, in the fairy glam collection of renowned international kids luxury brand, Princess Ford.
Busola is especially euphoric given the racial disparity and gender based violence women experience in our part of the world.
I dare to say that I have a badge on my chest that says: “ Yet I rise from the Ashes”
Making my debut as a proudly Nigerian Photographer in the international scene, has been nothing short of a deep sense of pride and cheer joy. This is not only in the aspect of my new direction to life and my works of art but also in the privilege of sharing this unforgettable and precious moments with my beloved children as seen in @vanityfairlondon July/August edition in the fairy glam collection of renowned international kids luxury brand @princessford_ . This gives me the most euphoric feeling in the world as a mother, a professional and as an African woman evolving in her own and having the freedom of her own voice.
In the light of racial disparity and gender based violence, the range of imagery portrayed, draws a lot of strength from being proud to be black, bold even in the midst of fear and ultimately the freedom to become the best version of self.
Also, I celebrate the first black photographer @dario.studio to make it to the cover of Vanity fair…
“Yet we rise from the ashes”
Congratulations on this feat, we hope for many more.