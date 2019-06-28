Busola Dakolo Accuses COZA Pastor Biondun Fatoyinbo of Rape

Busola Dakolo has accused Biodun Fatoyinbo of rape.

The wife of singer Timi Dakolo made this allegation in an explosive interview with YNaija, in which the celebrity photograper narrated how the infamous Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) preacher raped her when she was younger, how he later also assaulted her in his own home when she visited his wife Modele.

And this comes barely a month after her husband Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram to accuse a certain pastor of sexual misconduct.

According to YNaija, Busola “joined the choir at COZA as a way to integrate into the church and rid herself of the discomfort she felt towards the church. Being in the choir made her visible and eventually Fatoyinbo would take an interest in her, inviting himself to her home under the guise of getting to know her better. ”

The publication continued:

“The first time he visited, he asked if she’d join him on an errand run. Her mother was concerned but didn’t really push when Busola insisted that she wanted to go. They drove in his white Mercedes Benz and finally spoke for the first time. Though she was normally guarded around men, Fatoyinbo was charming, using his knowledge of her family and the absence of her father to gain her trust. Before long, he was visiting the house regularly, engaging her in ways her unavoidably distant sisters weren’t. Fatoyinbo showed up at her house unannounced. It was a Monday morning early enough that Busola Dakolo was still in her nightgown. Her mother had traveled with her sisters and were absent at service the previous sunday. He didn’t say a word, forcing her onto a chair, speaking only to command her to do as he said. It took Busola a while to come to terms with what was about to happen, and it was why she didn’t struggle or make a fuss when he pulled down her underwear and raped her. She remembers he didn’t say anything after, left to his car, returned with a bottle of Krest and forced her to drink it, probably as some crude contraceptive. She remembers him saying. “You should be happy that a man of God did this to you.” At this time, his wife had just given birth to their first child, Oluwashindara.”

