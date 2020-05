Ronke Funktionals is reportedly dead.

According to a source close to the famous Lagos-Ibadan businesswoman, she was found slumped over inside her car Friday night in Ibadan, Oyo State, and was taken to a hospital where she was confirmed dead.

The cause of her death had yet to be ascertained as at press time.

Until her death, the mum-of-two ran successful boutiques in Ibadan and Lagos and was known among popular circles.

Friends and well-wishers have since taken to social media to mourn her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook