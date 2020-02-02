Business Mogul, Obiorah Okonkwo, floats Airline

Billionaire businessman, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo, has extended his tentacles to the aviation sector.

Dr Okonkwo, a Russian-trained political scientist and business mogul, best known for his breath-taking Abuja events centre The Dome, has already acquired aircraft preparatory for the take-off of his United Nigeria Airlines.

Photographs of two of the aircraft seen by News Express were emblazoned with names that betray Okonkwo’s religious affiliation.

While one is named Our mother Mary of Miracle, the other is named Blessed Iwene Tansi. Dr. Okonkwo could be seen proudly beaming with smile as he stood next to the planes.

There are however no reports on how soon the Anambra-born mogul will release the metallic birds into the skies.