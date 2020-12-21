Business Mogul, Harry Akande to Be Laid to Rest

Billionaire business tycoon, Chief Harry Akande will be laid to rest on Monday, December 21, 2020.

The commendation service for the foremost industrialist and father-in-law to Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson-Akande who died on December 5 at the age of 77 years is currently holding at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos.

Dakore Egbuson-Akande shared the poster for the funeral service on her Instagram page while eulogising the late Harry Akande.

She wrote;

“THE VISIONNAIRE goes home. Rest in Perfect peace and power Dearest Agbaoye of Ibadanland, my dearest father-in-love, Chief Harry Ayoade Akande – 1943-2020… You are greatly loved and sorely missed”.

