Bus set on fire after driver kills motorcyclist

Chaos erupted as angry youths set a commercial bus on fire after the driver allegedly killed a motorcyclist in Ibadan.

The accident reportedly occurred at Idi-Ape area of the city, on Wednesday, November 4.

Uche Chukwurah, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, confirmed the incident in a chat with newsmen in Ibadan, saying it involved a bus, a car and a motorcycle.

She further stated that the eight people were involved in the accidents, out of whom only the motorcyclist died, with none sustaining an injury.

The sector commander suggested that the accident could have been caused by brake failure, adding that this prompted the angry youth in the area to set the bus ablaze.

It is understood that the bus rammed into the motorcyclist after having a brake failure, killing the motorcyclist instantly.

An eyewitness said that the bus driver immediately took to his heels after the incident, adding that this angered the youth, thus forcing them to set the bus ablaze.

