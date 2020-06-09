Burundi President, Pierre Nkurunziza, dies of heart attack

Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, the government says.

According to a government statement, Mr Nkurunziza was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down from the presidency in August, to pave the way for a new leader after seeing a third term bid scuppered by widespread protests.

After a change in the constitution, he was able to run for a further term in last month’s election but he decided to retire and was to be known as the “supreme guide to patriotism”.

On his death, he had been president of the Central African country for 15 years.

