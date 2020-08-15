Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall hits no 1 in 14 countries

Nigerian Afro-fusion star Burna Boy’s recently released album ‘Twice At All’ has reached the number spot on Nigeria and UK Apple albums, and 12 other countries.

The Grammy-nominee dropped the highly anticipated album in the early hours of Friday, August, 14 and it received massive positive reviews both from fans and critics.

His album peaked at number 1 on UK Apple top albums, making him the first Nigerian artiste to achieve the lofty feat.

Twice As Tall, Burna Boy’s fifth studio work, also got five million streams just one hour after it dropped.

Among other top spots it secured asides from Nigeria and UK Apple albums, Twice As Tall also reached number 1 in South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Gambia, Kenya, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman.

Commenting on the album, US rapper and legendary producer, P. Diddy said it deserves to win album of the year.

