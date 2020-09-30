Burna Boy’s Mom and Sister Curate a Playlist for Spotify

Burna Boy’s mother–Bose Ogulu, and his sister–Ronami Ogulu, have curated a playlist for the giant streamer, Spotify, which includes the work of Angelique Kidjo.

Kidjo shared the story on her Twitter, in a post in which she gave a shout out to the “Queens” for including her famous song in the playlist.

“Wombo Lombo” is now playing on @spotify’s QUEEN playlist, curated by @BurnaBoy’s queens behind the scenes, his mom & sister! Dive in here >> https://t.co/L6b27qeuAH — Angelique Kidjo (@angeliquekidjo) September 29, 2020

