Burna Boy’s Mom and Sister Curate a Playlist for Spotify

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Burna Boy’s Mom and Sister Curate a Playlist for Spotify

Burna Boy’s mother–Bose Ogulu, and his sister–Ronami Ogulu, have curated a playlist for the giant streamer, Spotify, which includes the work of Angelique Kidjo.

Kidjo shared the story on her Twitter, in a post in which she gave a shout out to the “Queens” for including her famous song in the playlist.

See her tweet below:

And check out the Burna Boy’s Queens playlist here:

, ,

Related Posts

Halsey Celebrates Her 26th Birthday With “929” Video

September 30, 2020

Drake Gifts DJ Khaled a Diamond-Encrusted Pendant Featuring Owl and Lion

September 30, 2020

Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya to “Choke” Her in Hilarious New Video

September 30, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply