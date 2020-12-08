Burna Boy’s Alleged Side Chic, Jopearl Calls Out Hypocrisy of SM Following Breaking Her Silence

Social media went wild last week after a lady known as Jopearl alleged that she has been dating Burna Boy for over 2 years despite his very public relatioship with singer, Stefflon Don.

The 23-year-old who said she couldn’t take being the self acclaimed African Giant’s secret anymore, has called out the hypocrisy in the reaction by folks following breaking her silence.

Jopearl took to her Instastories to state that many of the comments make it seem like many of these people have never been in love which is why the idea that she was in love with Burna Boy sounds outlandish to many.

The model was also clear in saying that she’s beautiful within and without and her character is impeccable so folks can deaden that conversation before it kicks off.

Jopearl droped a final word for her haters, letting them know that she’s winning in real life while they are trolling.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

