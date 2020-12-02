Burna Boy’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Cum Side chic Speaks Up About Relationship

A certain woman identified simply as Joy Pearl has taken to social media to allege that she has been in a relationship with Burna Boy for a while.

In a series of videos, which caught he attention of the singer’s current girlfriend of almost 2 years, Joy Pearl disclosed that Burna Boy went on to describe her love affair with the singer and his many promises.

She stated that during she was first his girlfriend and later transitioned into the role of a side chic after the self acclaimed African Giant for together with Stefflon Don.

Joy Pearl disclosed that would tell her how much he loved her on several occasions and call her sweet names like ‘my sweet African Jollof’ with the promise of marrying her and having babies with her.

Jopearl further revealed that she has been in the know about Burna Boy ‘s new relationship since the beginning but had to speak upbecause she felt her head was full from the secrecy of the relationship with the singer which made her lose out on other potential relationships.

Jopearl explained that she’s doing well, she’s financially stable and living her life.

See full video of her expose below.

Here's the whole Burna Boy , Stefflon don and Joy pearl gist

Issa thread pic.twitter.com/nGWbzIBYvB — Naija (@Naija_PR) December 2, 2020

Here’s a picture of the London-based Joy Pearl.

