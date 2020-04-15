Burna Boy’s African Giant becomes most streamed African album on Spotify

Afro-fusion superstar, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has broken a new record with his latest album, African Giant.

In yet another big win for Burna Boy, his acclaimed African Giant has become the most-streamed African album on Spotify with over 200 million streams to its credit.

This makes it the first African album to reach the landmark on the online streaming platform.

The body of work was released in 2019 after a drama the artiste stirred up following his Coachella call-up.

He had lamented that his name was written in small fonts, whereas he was an African Giant – an act which birthed the album.

The album also earned him a Grammy nomination for the best international act alongside multiple Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, who carted home the prize.