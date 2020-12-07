Burna Boy’s African Giant Album Wins ‘Best World Album’ at 2020 Edison Awards

Congratulations to Burna Boy!

The Nigerian singer won the ‘Best World Album’ award at the 2020 Edison Awards for his African Giant album, making him the first Nigerian to win the award and the third African, after Youssou N’Dour and Angélique Kidjo.

Here’s what the jury said about the album and their decision to award Burna Boy:

“The Nigerian Burna Boy is a sensation in world and pop music.  His music is unmistakably African, but fits seamlessly into today’s pop music culture.  ‘African Giant’ contains a challenging mix of Rap, RnB, Reggae and African pop music and at times recalls the also Nigerian great Fela Kuti.”

