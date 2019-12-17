Burna Boy’s African Giant Album ranks 11 worldwide

Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy’s recently released album, African Giant, has been named as the most-streamed album in Africa in 2019.

The 16-track work also ranks number 11 worldwide with about 61.7m streams, completing a remarkable year for Burna Boy who has scooped a duffel bag of awards from across the globe.

Billboard Africa tweeted: “Burna Boy #AfricanGiant album is the most-streamed album in Africa 2019, it currently has 61.7M+ streams on Audiomack and ranks No.11 worldwide.”

An elated Burna Boy then took to Instagram to share the good news with his teeming fans, posting screenshots of the tweet on his page.

See screenshots below: