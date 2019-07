Burna Boy has dropped the much-anticipated “African Giant” album and everyone is talking about it.

The album features contributions from a star cast of collaborators, including rapper YG, Jorja Smith, Damian Marley, and Angelique Kidjo.

Days after his feature Anybody, on “The Lion King Album: The Gift” dropped, Burna went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the solo feature. Watch it here.

And you can stream the album here or below: