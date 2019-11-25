Burna Boy wins The Future Awards Africa 2019 ‘Young Person of the Year’

Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu emerged the ‘Young Person of the Year’ at The Future Awards Africa 2019, having captivated the local and global audience with his signature sound and undeniable charisma.

The category, which was endowed by premium malt drink, Amstel Malta, recognises a young person who has become a force for change, capturing the collective imagination of all Nigerians through their personal achievements, public image, and personal triumphs.

Burna Boy cemented his place as this year’s breakaway music star with his 19-track album ‘African Giant’, garnering international awards and nominations, selling out venues globally, while also securing collaborations with renowned artists such as Angelique Kidjo, Damian Marley and Lily Allen.

The award, which was Burna Boy’s second of the night – having earlier won The Future Awards Africa Prize for Music, saw him edge out other outstanding Nigerians such as the speaker of the ninth Oyo State House of Assembly, Debo Ogundoyin; SDG advocate, Kenneth Udekwe; UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, and the #NigeriaMetooMovement, comprising Khadijah Adamu, Damilola Marcus, and Kiki Mordi.



