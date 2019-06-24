Burna Boy Wins Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards

Congratulations to Burna Boy!

The African Giant has just won the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, beating the likes of South Africa’s AKA, France’s Aya Nakamura, UK’s Dave and Giggs, and Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi.

Reacting to the heartwarming news, the singer tweeted, “God is Great! Thank You To Everyone that’s supporting, I wouldn’t have this without you. This one is for Africa.”

Watch his momager Bose Ogulu’s amazing acceptance speech on his behalf:

