Burna Boy Wins Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards

Congratulations to Burna Boy!

The African Giant has just won the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards, beating the likes of South Africa’s AKA, France’s Aya Nakamura, UK’s Dave and Giggs, and Nigeria’s Mr. Eazi.

Reacting to the heartwarming news, the singer tweeted, “God is Great! Thank You To Everyone that’s supporting, I wouldn’t have this without you. This one is for Africa.”

God is Great! Thank You To Everyone that’s supporting, I wouldn’t have this without you . This one is for Africa ✊🏽 https://t.co/03k8iEtbsN — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) June 24, 2019

Watch his momager Bose Ogulu’s amazing acceptance speech on his behalf:

Best Award Speech i Heard So Far Mrs Ogulu 🙅🏽‍♂️🙅🏽‍♂️🙌🙌🙌 @burnaboy congrat pic.twitter.com/CdQYNyEL41 — Dj teekay (@Djteekayace) June 24, 2019