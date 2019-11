CNN has published their list of the top ten biggest music stars in Africa, with Burna Boy topping this prestigious nod, all thanks to his excellent achievements this year.

The other Nigerian superstars who also made this cut include Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, and Mr. Eazi.

See the full list below:

1. Burna Boy

2. Angelique Kidjo

3. Diamond Platnumz

4. Yemi Alade

5. Tiwa Savage

6. Wizkid

7. Mr.Eazi

8. Sho Madjozi

9. Busiswa Gqulu

10. Mwila Musonda.