Burna Boy to perform alongside Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift at Glastonbury Festival

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy has continued to wax stronger on the international music scene.

After a string of collaborations, awards and high-profile nominations, the Grammy nominee has been billed to perform at the Glastonbury Festival 2020.

The festival which is having its Golden edition, 50th anniversary will have Burna Boy performing in a culmination of contemporary performing arts.

Among artistes billed to perform at the festival are Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross.

Also, the “Ye” crooner is however not the only Nigerian scheduled to perform as Seun Kuti, the son of late afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti is also listed to perform.

The festival is set to take place between 24th – 28th June 2020 at Worthy Farm, Pilton, Somerset in the UK.