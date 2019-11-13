Burna Boy to Donate Earnings From Anti-Xenophobia Concert to Attack Victims

Burna Boy has announced that he will be donating part of his earning from the anti-xenophobia concert in South Africa to attack victims.

This comes two months after he vowed never to return to the country following the shocking xenophobic attacks, especially against Nigerians, in the southern African country.

“I have not set foot in SA since 2017. And I will NOT EVER go to South Africa again for any reason until the SOUTH AFRICAN government wakes the f**k up and really performs A miracle because I don’t know how they can even possibly fix this,” he had written on Twitter.

Now, he is set to perform at the concert billed as Africa Unite, alongside Kwesta, Jidenna, and Busiswa.

“The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it’s bigger than all of us,” he wrote on Twitter.

See his post below:

The first of many! Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me! I really hope we can all keep contributing in our own way to make the world a better and safer place for each other. #Africansunite , it’s bigger than all of us 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fpBrk4O1VG — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 9, 2019