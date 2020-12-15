Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More Call for Tems and Omah Lay’s Release

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More Call for Tems and Omah Lay’s Release

Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Davido have taken to their social media to demand for the release of the Nigerian artistes, Tems and Omah Lay, who are currently held in a prison in Uganda.

Recall that the the singers were whisked away by the Uganda Police for performing in a crowded concert against the rules of the country that set up laws to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, Omah Lay tweeted their ordeal.

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems,” he said. “They are treating me like I killed someone. I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them.”

He continued, “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? Why is Uganda not letting  @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail.”

Read all about it here.

Now, Nigerians, including their colleagues, have taken to social media to demand for their relase.

See their reactions below:

,

Related Posts

Iceberg Slim

Keeping One Woman Happy is a Better Accomplishment than Sleeping with Multiple Women – Iceberg Slim

December 15, 2020

Ugandan Singer, Cindy Sanyu, Catches Flak for Calling Omah Lay an “Idiot”

December 15, 2020

Premium Times’ Nicholas Ibekwe Shuts Down Report that Kiki Mordi Stole #SexForGrades Story

December 14, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply