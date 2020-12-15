Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid & More Call for Tems and Omah Lay’s Release

Nigerian stars like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Davido have taken to their social media to demand for the release of the Nigerian artistes, Tems and Omah Lay, who are currently held in a prison in Uganda.

Recall that the the singers were whisked away by the Uganda Police for performing in a crowded concert against the rules of the country that set up laws to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Yesterday, Omah Lay tweeted their ordeal.

“I’m in cuffs in Uganda right now with Tems,” he said. “They are treating me like I killed someone. I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them.”

He continued, “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda? Why is Uganda not letting @NigeriaMFA step into this? They have been trying to secure our release to no avail.”

Read all about it here.

Now, Nigerians, including their colleagues, have taken to social media to demand for their relase.

See their reactions below:

They should not be treated like this! @PoliceUg ?! they were invited for a show organised by your citizens, granted visas, tickets were sold publicly on the WORLD WIDE WEB! this anarchy should not be targeted at the artists! #freetems #FreeOmahLay — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) December 14, 2020

Please keep Omah Lay and Tems safe, they shouldn’t be targeted or treated unfairly. 🙏🏾 #FreeOmahLay #FreeTems. — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) December 14, 2020

If it was shatta wale that was Arrested in Uganda like some people in our music industry will try their possible best for them to jail me like 6years 😂😂🚀🔥🚀#FreeOmahLay #FreeTems

Ghana creative arts should start learning form Nigerians .. This is what we call Love ❤️ — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) December 14, 2020

Arresting Omah Lay and Tems Makes no sense at all… Uganda 🇺🇬 This is Sad #FreeTems #FreeOmahLay — PATORANKING (@patorankingfire) December 14, 2020

Omo this Ugandan P, how can we help? What can we do? Artists just tryna eat! They didn’t bargain for this🤦🏾‍♂️ @PoliceUg !!!!! BIG CAP!! — Davido (@davido) December 14, 2020

