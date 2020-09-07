Burna Boy, Teni, Davido & More to Perform at Afro Nation Festival in 2021

Davido, Teni, Kizz Daniel, Burna Boy, are some of the stars who have been selected to perform at the Afro Nation festival in Portugal in 2021.

This year’s edition of the show was cancelled due to the pandemic, and about the next festival, the organisers said on their website:

“After having to postpone 2020’s edition to July 2021, Afro Nation is raring to go again as it returns to the sunny shores of Portugal for another weekend in the company of some of urban music’s biggest artists,” said Afro Nation on its website.”

In a statement on Twitter, the Afro-centric festival reassured fans that the concert organisers would prioritise the safety of fans and staff.

“Afro Nation has been closely monitoring the situation and working in tandem with partners, local authorities and the Portuguese government. The safety of our fans, artists, staff and the local community remain paramount.”

Some the list of artistes below:

#ANP2021 🌍 Sign-up to receive the pre-sale at https://t.co/J1mstZkcsH⁣⁣

⁣

PRESALE THUR 3RD SEPT 9AM BST⁣⁣

ON SALE FRI 4TH SEPT 9AM BST ⁣⁣#AfroNation #AfroNationPortugal pic.twitter.com/kzcG8WcmjG — AfroNation (@afronation) September 1, 2020

