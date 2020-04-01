Burna Boy was deeply hurt when he lost out at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The singer came clean yesterday during a chat with fans on Twitter, noting that felt sick after he lost, but he was consoled by the legend, Angelique Kidjo, who explained how the game works.

“Sick. Totally sick. But my musical Mother @angeliquekidjo told me everything I needed to understand about the Grammys,” he said, adding, “So now I’m “Twice as Tall” (that’s the name of my next Album by the way dropping in July by the grace of the most High).”

Also, he set the records straight about his songwriting. See the tweets below:

