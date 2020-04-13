Burna Boy Tells Diddy: “Our Lock Down Doesn’t Come With Benefits”

Burna Boy was one of the stars who appeared on Diddy’s Dance-A-Thon Quarantine Fundraiser, during which they talked about the various government attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our lock down doesn’t come with any benefit or any relief packages,” said Burna to the rap guru, adding that this situation is currently a “mess,” with neighbours struggling to make do with the little they have got.

This interesting shift in tone comes barely a week after Burna mocked Nigerians for criticising Funke Akindele, who broke the lock down rule to throw out party for her friends. “Una go suffer,” said the singer to Nigerians, adding, “This is just the beginning.”

Check out his new music below: