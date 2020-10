Burna Boy recently sat down with Ero Darden on Apple Music show for a two-hour special, which the Nigerian singer termed “Miseducation Radio”.

Here, Burna speaks about #EndSARS and took the time to educate the world about the diversity of sounds in Africa, their history, and more.

“Africa is more than Afrobeat,” Ebro agrees with Burna.

And they said a lot more

Watch them below:

