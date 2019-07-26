Burna Boy Talks Music, Fame & More: “Nigerians Love Me a Lot More Now’

Burna Boy recently sat down with the folks at Billboard where he talked, among other things, his music, popularity in Nigeria and abroad, and his upcoming tour.

About Nigeria’s political atmosphere, he said corruption ad violence “are still happening now, so I have to be cautious; I have to be careful how I say things.”

About his popularity in the U.S, he said, “It’s funny. Most Americans don’t even understand what I’m saying in my records, but they pick up on the vibe, the vibration.”

About Afrobeats is having a moment is because “everything started from Africa, and so music started from Africa. It’s all going to come back to its roots eventually. When you hear our music, it resonates in the soul.”

About his fame in Nigeria, he said, “Nigerians love me a lot more now because they can see that the whole world likes me, too. They think I’m something special, but I’m not. I’m just a human whose skill is making music. Way I see it, everyone plays their own role in the world, and no role is more important than the other.” He has become one of the richest Nigerian artists, but says, “You are only as rich as where you come from, and Nigeria has a lot of poverty.”

About his upcoming 17-date global tour of 1,000- to 3,000-capacity venues starting Aug. 9 in Toronto, he said, “This has always been my vision,” he says. “Not like I planned it, just that I knew I should stick to doing what I’m doing. It’s almost like climbing steps — you keep going up.”

