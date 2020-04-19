Burna Boy Stunning Performance at Global Citizen’s ‘One World: Together at Home’

This year, Global Citizen, in partnership with the World Health Organization, is hosting an online event called One World: Together At Home.

And this event, which is not for profit, is aimed at celebrating health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

The event has been curated by none other than Lady Gaga, and will be hosted by late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

Nigeria’s Burna Boy has already performed. See his video below.