Burna Boy Starts Petition for Sanction Against Nigerian Leaders by the UK Following #LekkiMassacre

Burna Boy has started a petition to have every Nigerian official who was directly or indirectly involved in the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, sanctioned.

The singer and activist took to Twitter to state that he is currently in London trying to get this done and has urged every UK citizen and citizens of other European countries as well as the United States and of countries in Asia to do same.

Burna Boy in his usual blunt faahion, pointed accusing fingers at APC chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that he was responsible for what is now tagged the #LekkiMasaacre.

He warned that nothing must happen to DJ Switch, the brave heroine of Tuesday night, who got the world’s attention by filming the tragic event as men of the Nigerian army shot at protesters and also risked life and limb to help those who were shot.

See Burna Boy’s tweets below.

