Burna Boy Speaks: “Africa Must Unite. I’m Willing to Die for that Cause”

Burna Boy has finally broken silence days after Julius Malema assured his safety in South Africa.

Recall that a controversy started this week when some local South African artists announced their plans to boycott Burna’s Africa Unite concert, and this was backed by rapper AKA who has qualms with the Nigerian superstar.

Which is why Julius Malema is speaking up.

“Looking forward to receiving and being entertained by my brother @burnaboy here at his home called South Africa. There’s no mascot that can stop him from performing, he’s one of our own and we will protect him. We must resolutely oppose regionalism led by political illiterates,” he tweeted.

Now, Burna has replied Malema, saying he’s ready to die for a united Africa. “Thank you @Julius_S_Malema. Africa must Unite and I am willing to Die for that cause just like you brother. I look forward to meeting you,” he tweeted.

Adding, “Let’s not act like xenophobia is not real in South Africa, let’s not act like Nigerians, Tanzanians, Zimbabweans and many other AFRICANS have not been victims in the last three years. Please Let us all do our part to Unite Africa.”

