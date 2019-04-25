Burna Boy Speaks About the State of the Nation: ‘Our Recycled Leaders Don’t Give a Fuck’

Burna Boy has taken to his Instagram to speak candidly about the state of the nation and how he wishes for things to get better, so that his children and the ones after them, will love Nigeria as folks do the west.

“Please let us get our priorities straight. I want my children and grandchildren to see Nigeria the way we see the western world,” said the singer, adding, We die every day at the hands of [the] police. We are robbed of our rights as human beings daily.”

He continued, “Our recycled leaders don’t give a fuck about us. We have real issues that we need to channel our energy to. I’m begging you! Please, let us save ourselves.”

And this comes weeks after he said that hashtags and social media outrage will change nothing, that these officers will continue to carry on with their brutal reign, as Nigerians had seen in the past. He called for a real showdown between the youths and these officers.

Now, he is imploring to join him in making the country better. See his post below: