burna boy

Burna Boy Slams Nigerians Over Funke Akindele’s Arrest: “Una Go Suffer”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Burna Boy Slams Nigerians Over Funke Akindele’s Arrest: “Una Go Suffer”

Burna Boy has joined the list of artistes speaking out for Funke Akindele who was arrested, arraigned in court and sentenced for throwing a party during the COVID-19 lock down.

In his video, Burna noted the fire outbreak at the office of Nigeria’s Accountant General of the federation in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, insinuating that it was an attempt to wipe the records of the monies currently disbursed to help in the COVID-19 relief efforts.

He also made a case for Funke Akindele and his colleagues who he said struggle to earn a living, and how they are being persecuted by Nigerians on Twitter who often defend their shady politicians.

“This is just the beginning,” he said of the fire outbreak, “Una go suffer.”

Watch him below:

Related Posts

Veteran actor Ukwak Asuquo, who played Boniface in Village Headmaster, is dead

April 8, 2020

Breaking: Lagos Govt drops charges against Gbadamosi, Naira Marley

April 8, 2020

Future Says He Never Intended to Influence Juice WRLD to Use Drugs

April 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *