Burna Boy Shows off Diamond Necklace Gift from His ‘Wife’

Burna Boy is winning in life and at love as the superstar showed off the iced out diamond necklace his ‘wife’ gifted him.

The self-acclaimed African giant whose latest album ‘Twice as Tall’ is currently ruling the airwaves, took to his Instagram story to share loved up clips of himself and his rapper girlfriend, Stefflon Don, as well as show off his gift.

Burna Boy who referred to his longtime bae as ‘sweetim’ said;

“Look what my wife got me,” as he showed off his necklace. He also said to get a wife like his even as he told Stefflon Don to show her face to the camera.

Must be nice! Check out their loved up clips below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

