Burna Boy isn’t only throwing shade, he’s flinging the whole tree at Davido.

Seems like Davido’s earlier post, tagging himself and Wizkid two of the greatest of all times, rubbed the self-acclaimed African giant the wrong way.

The Grammy nominated singer christened Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, came for the ‘Fia’ crooner after the latter shared news that his album would be released in July.

Burna Boy insinuated that Davido lacks talent and his musical success is attributed only to his father’s money.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook