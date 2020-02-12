Burna Boy Sets Twitter on Fire, Says: ‘I’m the Best Since Fela Kuti!’

So, Burna Boy wants you all to know that he is the best thing to happen to the Afrobeats scene since Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The Grammy-nominated singer made this declaration on Twitter, stirring heated conversations, especially since many people assume that he is dissing his colleagues who are waxing stronger in the same genre.

“I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti,” he said, adding, “But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.

And when a fan reminded him that there were those who came before him, Burna added: “Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

See the tweets below:

And here’s what folks think:

