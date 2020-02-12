Burna Boy Sets Twitter on Fire, Says: ‘I’m the Best Since Fela Kuti!’

So, Burna Boy wants you all to know that he is the best thing to happen to the Afrobeats scene since Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The Grammy-nominated singer made this declaration on Twitter, stirring heated conversations, especially since many people assume that he is dissing his colleagues who are waxing stronger in the same genre.

“I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti,” he said, adding, “But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless.

And when a fan reminded him that there were those who came before him, Burna added: “Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy.”

See the tweets below:

And here’s what folks think:

Fela, 2 Baba & Dbanj crawled so Wizkid and Davido can walk, Wizkid & Davido walked so Burna Boy can run, Burna is now running so Rema, Fireboy etc can fly. Everybody is playing a part. WHAT’S IMPORTANT IS; The world is now listening to Afrobeats. 🙏🏽 — E (@iamOkon) February 12, 2020

Anything Burna said is none of my business. Let everyone hype themselves. I’m the best Influencer after Google. Nobody should stress me — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 12, 2020

Burna Boy saying he is the best since Fela is fine but downplaying others who took Afrobeats to the international scene by saying they paid for it & it's only you giving us respect is Sad. If 2face, Dbanj, Wizkid, Davido did not walk, you wouldn't be running easily Fam… — King Nonny 👑 (@Zaddy_nomso) February 12, 2020

If burna had won that grammy! he would have claimed he is greater than Fela and he’s the best thing since slice bread — AJ 🦅 (@r3al__AJ) February 12, 2020