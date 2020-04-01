Burna Boy Says Reekado Banks is Not a “Worthy Challenger”

Burna Boy says Reekado Banks is not a worthy competition.

The African Giant singer took to his Twitter yesterday to challenge his colleague for a battle off for the sake of entertaining fans, and when Reekado Banks showed his interest, Burna sent him off with a terse note.

“I don’t really know what a hit battle is but I’m willing to go toe to toe with ANY worthy challenger. Lyrically , musically , physically. However they want it,” Burna had replied a fan who asked for the battle.

And when Reekado replied with a, “I’m game that energy let’s get it(sic),” Burna roasted him, saying, “You know I got too much love for you bro. But didn’t you see wen I said “Worthy Challenger”? Reeky oooooo!!!”

Damn.

See the exchange below:

