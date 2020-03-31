Burna Boy Says It’s Not His Responsibility to Help His Community

Burna Boy has fired back at a fan who urged him to reach out to his community during this trying time.

It all began when the singer tweeted that he has a lot of time on his hands now and so will be going live on his Instagram to chat with fans. And when one fan suggested that he should, instead, reach out to his people who need help, Burna attacked.

“Even though I do my best for as many as I can (and I urge everyone who can to do the same), the fact that I do it does not mean it’s my job, That is the Government’s Job not mine,” he replied. Adding, “So don’t come here to advice me, advice your government and see if they answer you.”

